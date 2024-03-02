Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, famously known as Mr Ibu has reportedly died. The actor was 62.

According to multiple reports from sources close to him, the veteran comedian passed away at Evercare Hospital. Many fans have shared condolences on X, reminiscing about movies the late actor has featured.

Details surrounding the cause of death are still unclear. Mr Ibu’s family and representatives have yet to comment publicly.

The actor had been battling health issues since October 2023 and had undergone multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of his leg. However, updates from his family in November indicated he was recovering.

The news of his death comes less than 24 hours after the demise of Quadri Oyebamiji popularly known as Sisi Quadri, another Veteran Nollywood Actor.

In 2019, Mr Ibu alleged that his kinsmen paid some of his domestic workers to poison him because of his successful career.

In May 2022, the comic actor again alleged that he was poisoned for the third time.

In an interview with Vanguard Newspaper, Okafor disclosed that he was already “seeing people on the other side” but God brought him back to life.

He said, “My illness was perpetrated by people that hate me. They did what they did to me. Later, I was taken to the hospital. The doctors are prophets. So, they went into my system and they told me what was wrong and what they were going to do. I said ‘Whatever you are going to do, please, do it, let me live because if I die like this the enemies will laugh’. And then the doctors said ‘Okay, there’s no problem’.

However, several notable Nollywood figures have posted lighted candles on his behalf to mourn the actor.