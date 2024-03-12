The Kwadaso Circuit Court has remanded three persons in connection with the attack on fire officers at the Racecourse Market on Monday.

The accused, 18-year-old Solomon Anaba, 21-year-old Lamamia Ishmael and 18-year-old Akongoli Adoko were arrested for assaulting a fire crew who were responding to an outbreak which swept through a section of the Racecourse Market.

The accused have been charged with Conspiracy to commit assault and assault on public officers.

Although the Ghana National Fire Service had disclosed the arrest of five individuals in connection with the attack, three appeared in Court on Tuesday.

The prosecution led by ASP Jonas Newlove Adjei prayed the court to remand the accused to enable police ample time to investigate the matter.

The prosecution also told the court that the accused were squatters with no fixed place of abode and could interfere in investigations if granted bail.

The Court presided over by His Honor Stephen Kumi, remanded the accused into Police custody to reappear on 26th March, 2024

One of the fire officers sustained injuries as a result of the altercation.

They accused the officers of arriving late at the scene and began pelting stones at the firefighters.

The fire which started at about 1 am on Monday swept through a section of the Racecourse Market where Millers operate.

Traders who sell food stuffs and ingredients were also victims of the fire which affected about 180 container shops.

Most of the traders could not salvage their belongings and the milling machines numbering over 20 were destroyed.