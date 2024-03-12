The Attorney General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, has dropped charges against the second defendant, Dr. Sylvester Anemana, in the Ato Forson ambulance trial.

This decision was made on Tuesday, following the Attorney General’s exercise of the Nolle prosequi powers granted to him under Article 88 of the 1992 constitution.

Although the document dropping the charges did not specify the reasons for the decision, it is understood that the situation is related to the ill health of the former Director of the Ministry of Health, Dr. Anemana.

He has been on trial alongside Dr. Ato Forson and Richard Jakpa, with the state alleging their involvement in the €2.37 million faulty ambulance case.

Dr Anemana, who began his defence after Ato Forson concluded his, was unable to complete his testimony due to a worsening medical condition that necessitated overseas treatment.

Upon his lawyers’ request, the court released his passport on the condition that he continue his testimony via video link. However, this has not been successful since he left the country.

Last week, his wife joined the video link to explain Dr. Anemana’s inability to participate as he was undergoing surgery.

The Attorney General’s department subsequently served notice of its intention to discontiue the charges against the then-second defendant to facilitate the conclusion of the case.

In accordance with this, the Attorney General informed the court on Monday that the charges against Dr. Anemana have been dropped.

The third defendant, businessman Richard Jakpa, is set to begin his defence on May 19, 2024.

