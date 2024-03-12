Afro-Dancehall superstar Stonebwoy stunned the crowd at Washington DC’s Rolling Cocoa Festival with a noteworthy performance on Saturday night, at The Anthem.

At the weekend, the acclaimed afrobeat, dancehall and reggae singer and songwriter delivered an epic performance of songs, mix of medleys and classics, backed by a band, at his headlining set for the inaugural edition of the Afrobeats festival in D.C. which was produced by Duke Concept.

Starting the night off with his colossal hit single “Mane Me,” featuring long-time collaborator Mugeez and Nigeria’s Praiz, he threaded through his catalogue from “Epistles Of Mama” to his recent album “5Th Dimension.”

Setting the standard for subsequent editions of the festival, Stonebwoy showcased his dynamic stage presence and undeniable charisma, commanding the attention of every audience member with his infectious beats and powerful vocals throughout the evening.

The atmosphere at The Anthem was electric, with fans singing and dancing along to every song of his. For many attendees, Stonebwoy’s performance was the highlight of the Rolling Cocoa Festival, solidifying his status as one of the leading figures in the global Afrobeats scene.

Stonebwoy is no stranger to the festival stage, having headlined notable festivals across Europe, Africa, Canada, and the USA.

With a lineup of upcoming shows and festivals that span the globe, including the Sierra Nevada World Music Festival in California from June 21 to 23, Stonebwoy’s journey is far from over.

Notable stops along the way include the Island Rock Concert on February 23, later this month, and the Austin Reggae Festival in Texas on April 19, promising audiences an unforgettable experience filled with infectious rhythms and uplifting vibes.