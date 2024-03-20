The Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Sammy Gyamfi, has expressed strong disapproval of the Akufo-Addo administration’s handling of the recent power outages, known as ‘dumsor’.

The phenomenon has been causing significant disruptions, with businesses voicing their concerns and demanding a resolution. Despite these interruptions, the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) maintains that a load-shedding schedule is currently unnecessary.

However, the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has directed ECG to provide a load management timetable by April 2, echoing the NDC’s calls for such a measure.

The government has attributed the issue to Mahama’s administration’s ‘take or pay’ agreements, which it deems superfluous.

During an interview on Face to Face with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Sammy Gyamfi accused the government of shirking its responsibility to resolve the power crisis, contrasting this with the Mahama administration’s approach to a similar situation.

He highlighted Mahama’s commitment to addressing the problem, noting that it did not resort to excuses but took decisive action to rectify the issue, leaving office with a significantly improved power generation capacity.

“We take responsibility for problems, and we fix those problems. We build this nation, that is what the records show. If you look at where our generational capacity ought to have been in 2012, we were there as a country and that was a collective failure we are all sharing. Even though this problem was an inherited problem, we didn’t go about making flimsy excuses.

“He [Mahama] took full responsibility and promised to fix it. And by the time he was leaving office, he had fixed the problem. Nana Akufo-Addo’s two Nation Address in 2016, stated categorically that President Mahama had fixed ‘dumsor’ but deserved no credit for fixing ‘dumsor’ because he created it and fixed it at a greater cost.”

Gyamfi underscored the Mahama administration’s strategic initiatives, such as the introduction of emergency power plants and the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA), which collectively enhanced the power generation capacity and addressed financial challenges in the sector.

He lamented the regression to ‘dumsor’ under the current government.

“Alhaji Bawumia [Dr] in March 2016 in an interview admitted Mahama had ended ‘dumsor’. In 2016, the loads-hedding timetable had come to an end. Mahama didn’t just conjure the solution. No, he put in place transformational, comprehensive measures in place by bringing in emergency power plants, KARPOWER, AMERI etc, such that by the time he was leaving power, generational capacity was almost 5,000 megawatts.

“He dealt with the legacy of debt, which was crippling the power sector by introducing ESLA, so he dealt with the problem comprehensively and took us out. Sadly today, the nation wreckers have come and taken us back to ‘dumsor”.

