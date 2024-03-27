The three striking teacher unions are scheduled to meet with the government today to finalize discussions on their outstanding demands.

On Tuesday, the unions achieved success in having the government address three of their concerns, including the full distribution of laptops to all teachers by the end of June and presenting a draft of the scheme of service to the unions for review by April 8.

In an interview with Citi News, the Communications Director for the Coalition of Concerned Teachers, Adokwei Ayikwei-Awulley, stated that while Tuesday’s meeting was successful, the union would need to engage its members before deciding to suspend the strike.

“They directed that we should call off the strike, and we have heard them. But we will go through the necessary processes to meet our various councils and then take a move on that. The strike is not in perpetuity. So definitely we will call it off at the right time. But we have heard them. We will start the main negotiation, and we have told the commission that we have heard them and we are going to meet our various councils, and then we will take it from there and then call off the strike if the understanding is reached with them.”

