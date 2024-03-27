The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum will hold a protest today, Wednesday, March 27, 2024, against the Bank of Ghana (BoG).

The demonstration aims to urge the central bank to address the issue of investments trapped in BoG-regulated financial entities.

In a statement, Dr. Adu A. Antwi, the group’s convener, announced that participants would gather at NDK’s premises at 9 am and proceed to the BoG to present their petition to Governor Dr. Ernest Addison.

“The Locked-up Investment Holders Forum, a forum that seeks the release of locked-up investments in licensed financial institutions to investors, will hold a Public Protest tomorrow, Wednesday, 27th March 2024, to further press home the Forum’s demand on Bank of Ghana for the resolution of investments locked-up in financial institutions licensed and regulated by the Bank of Ghana.

“Members will converge at the premises of NDK at 9 am and march to the Bank of Ghana to have a meeting with the Governor on their Petition, and then to the Ministry of Finance to have a meeting with the Minister on the Petition.”

Read below the statement by the Locked-Up Investment Holders Forum below:

PUBLIC PROTEST BY LOCKED-UP INVESTMENT HOLDERS FORUM

Dr. Adu A. Antwi

Convener

