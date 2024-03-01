The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has rescheduled its picket over unpaid arrears from March 4th to April 8th.

This decision came after a request from the Ghana Police Service (GPS) to change the Association’s picketing date, which was originally scheduled for March 4th, 2024, to April.

The Association explained that the police cited the upcoming March 6th, 2024 celebration and Ghana’s hosting of the All-African Games (slated for March 8th to 24th, 2024) as reasons for their request to change the picketing date.

In a statement issued on Friday, March 1, the Association noted, “The picketing event will now take place on April 8th, 2024, at the Ministry of Education.”

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding and continued support.”

The Association, committed to ensuring a peaceful and non-violent picketing in accordance with applicable laws and regulations, said it accepted the request and promptly communicated the new date to the GPS.

“The picketing event remains a crucial part of our ongoing efforts to draw attention to the longstanding issues of unpaid contracts arrears for the 2021-2022 and 2022-2023 academic years, as well as other pressing matters affecting our businesses and livelihood,” it added.

The Association expressed gratitude for the support of stakeholders in the education sector and urged them to continue to support the Association’s cause.

