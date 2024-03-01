A man believed to be in his 30s and identified as the official driver of the Oti Regional House of Chiefs lost his life after falling into the Volta Lake.

Sources told Citi News that the driver lost his life while attempting to stop a car he was washing from running into the river when it suddenly lost control. Attempts for him to get back to safety proved futile.

Kingsley Timoni, an eyewitness, said that he suspects that the deceased may have been hit by the car when it plunged into the lake.

“We received a call that the Regional House of Chiefs’ driver had drowned. Eyewitnesses say that they had brought the car to wash, and all of a sudden, the car started moving toward the lake. He [the deceased] tried to apply the brakes, but he could not, and the place was so deep that the car fell into the lake, and he could not come out.”

“The place is so steep that once the car moved, the speed continued, and he could not apply the brakes. He fell into the lake with the car, and we suspect that when he fell inside, the car might have hit him, which is why he could not come out. People came and removed him from the water, but he had ingested a lot of water. He was alive when they removed him, but it is difficult to tell whether he later died on his way to the hospital or died at the hospital.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital