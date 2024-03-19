President Akufo-Addo has strongly criticized the use of state power to suppress dissenting voices within Africa, labelling it as unacceptable.

Speaking at a conference hosted by the African Union on unconstitutional changes of government in Africa, President Akufo-Addo emphasised the importance of democracy in Africa. He further underscored the need for its firm establishment across the continent.

“When elections are not truly free and fair and legal tactics are employed to undermine the spirit of democracy, when legal loopholes are exploited to subvert constitutional provisions that guarantee inclusion and participation, and when state apparatus is used to muzzle freedom of expression, citizens begin to feel the democratic processes have taken them hostage and often celebrate anything that looks like an end to their present predicament.”

Bankole Adeoye, the African Union’s Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace, and Security, also issued the same warning to leaders on March 17.

