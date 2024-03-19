The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Kristalina Georgieva, has emphasized the importance of inclusivity in the wake of Ghana’s Parliament passing the anti-gay bill.

In an interview on Citi TV’s The Point of View with Bernard Avle, Georgieva highlighted the necessity for every Ghanaian to fully participate in national development.

“I understand that people in Ghana have taken the bill to the court. All I can say is that a more inclusive society, is a more successful society. You want Ghana to flourish, make it so that everybody can contribute to the fullest of this country.”

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved the bill that criminalizes LGBTQ+ activities, as well as their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Those found guilty could face a jail term ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those promoting and sponsoring the act could face a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

However, the Office of the President in a letter dated March 18, requested Parliament to refrain from sending the anti-gay bill to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his assent.

The office cited that there are two pending applications for an order of interlocutory injunction before the Supreme Court.

The applications seek to prevent Parliament from sending the Bill to the President and to restrain the President from signifying his assent to the Bill, pending the final determination of the matter.

In a statement signed by Nana Bediatuo Asante, the Secretary to the President on Monday, the office disclosed that the Attorney-General had informed the President via a letter dated March 18, 2024, that he had been duly served with both applications.

