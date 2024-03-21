The Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources has reiterated the government’s unwavering dedication to ensuring access to safe drinking water nationwide, despite its formidable obstacles in fulfilling this mission.

Deputy Minister Amidu Issahaku Chinnia emphasized the government’s resolve to foster a conducive environment and enact necessary reforms to tackle the diverse challenges impeding the provision of safe water.

This commitment arises in response to public apprehensions regarding inconsistent water supply and the absence of safe water in certain communities.

Speaking at the Eleven Safe Water Network “Beyond the Pipe Forum 2024,” Issahaku Chinnia underscored the government’s steadfastness in tackling these issues head-on.

“Access to safe water is a priority for the government, and we are committed to achieving our vision of providing safe, reliable, and affordable water for all. Ghana’s government recognizes the importance of creating an enabling environment and implementing appropriate reforms to address the rapidly changing landscape for water services delivery, especially in rural areas.

“Some challenges we are dealing with include the varied and complex mix of service providers and delivery models without a robust institution to coordinate their work. Rapid urbanization resulting in a large gap emitting water demand, especially in peri-urban and small towns.”

Amidu Issahaku Chinnia also stressed the importance of sustainable funding to guarantee a consistent provision of safe water.

“SafeWater Network’s experience has shown that SafeWater’s enterprises perform well against standards and benchmarks for functionality, water quality, reliability, and affordability, have the benefit of being financially sustainable, covering partial or all of their operating and maintenance costs through revenues from tariffs and are an important part of the mix for sustainable water supply in Ghana, particularly in peri-urban and small towns.”

