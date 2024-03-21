Freelance Journalist, Edem Srem, has voiced concerns over the irrigation practices in farming communities affected by illegal mining activities.

He noted that mercury used in mining contaminates water bodies, which are then utilized by farmers for crop irrigation.

In an interview on The Point of View on Citi TV, he warned that produce from these polluted areas could pose health risks to consumers.

“Some of them [galamseyers] apply mercury, the way mercury is, it moves, and it certainly goes into the river. And that affect aquatic lives, and also people who are farmers along the river line use the water [polluted] to irrigate their crops. It means those of us in Accra, Kumasi, Tamale eat the produce from these areas, we are at risk of diseases,” he told host Bernard Avle.

Srem highlighted the Western Region as a primary location for illegal mining and urged local chiefs to address the issue.

He emphasized the role of traditional authorities in curbing the problem, suggesting that their inaction implies complicity with the illegal miners, politicians, and local officials.

“It’s the responsibility of the chiefs and the people to stop this. If you are a chief and this is happening and you’re just watching, it means you are part of it, you are benefiting. If you can’t stop the problem, it means you are part of it, it means the politicians, local authorities, and chiefs are part of it that is why it can’t stop.”

