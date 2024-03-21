The National Communications Authority (NCA) has announced the reinstatement of the Digital Television Receiver Conformance Regime to ensure the quality and compliance of digital television receivers, such as set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in the country.

20th March 2024: The National Communications Authority (NCA) wishes to announce for the information of the General Public, the reinstatement of the Digital Television Receiver Conformance Regime. This Regime requires all DTT and DTH receivers, such as set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana, to pass a conformance test and be certified to use a receiver certification logo.

In accordance with this development, the Authority has published new Minimum Requirements for receivers of Digital Terrestrial Television (DTT) and Digital Satellite Television (DTH) services in Ghana.

The document sets forth the requirements for receivers intended to receive terrestrial or satellite television programmes and can be accessed on the NCA website (www.nca.org.gh).

The General Public is therefore advised to check for the DTT, DTH and Combo Satellite and Terrestrial conformance logos on all receivers, including set-top boxes and integrated digital TV sets, sold in Ghana. The public is encouraged to note that:

1. The logo is available in two types: standard definition (SD) and high definition (HD).

2. The logo must be affixed to the integrated digital TV set and set-top box receiver and its package.

Please note that the receivers with the digital Ghana logo with the thumb symbol below, which were already in the market before the reinstatement of this new regime, are still valid:

We wish to reiterate that these logos confirm to purchasers that the DTT, DTH and Combo receiver has passed the conformance test for Ghana.

