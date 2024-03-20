The Director General of the National Communications Authority (NCA), Dr Joe Anokye, has stated that he anticipates Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to offer compensation to subscribers for any losses incurred due to the recent internet disruptions.

However, he noted that the MNOs are independent entities and will need to make this decision before the Authority can consider it.

Since Thursday, March 14, 2024, Mobile Network Operations have been disrupted due to cuts in undersea fibre optic cables, which are essential for internet connectivity in Ghana.

These disruptions have left many Ghanaians without internet access.

In response to a question about whether subscribers will be compensated during an Eyewitness News interview on Citi FM on Tuesday with Umaru Sanda Amadu, Mr Anokye said, “That discussion is currently ongoing. In fact, the message that I received from Telecel this morning said they are looking into that. So, I expect that the MNOs will have to, but each MNO is independent.”

“They will have to make that decision. And then NCA will look at their decision and then, hopefully. It will depend on the decision that can come from them.”