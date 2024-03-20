The Minority in Parliament is urging swift action from the police regarding the disappearance of some seven biometric devices, fearing potential repercussions for the upcoming December polls.

According to the Minority, the missing biometric devices were meant for the registration and verification of voters by the Electoral Commission ahead of its limited voter registration exercise.

Addressing the press in Parliament on Tuesday, March 19, the Minority Leader, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson, said the CID and the Police Service must expedite action into ascertaining the whereabouts of the seven missing biometric devices.

“The Electoral Commission confirms that seven of the biometric devices are indeed missing. I urge the CID and the Ghana Police Service to immediately issue a statement giving us the details of their investigation so far.

“I am concerned and worried because those devices in the hands of an unknown person can compromise the future elections that Ghana will have.

“Who knows whether this is in the hands of a political party? And who knows what that political party is doing with it? I am disturbed.”

