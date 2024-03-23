President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Ghanaian athletes who participated in the 13th African Games held in Accra.

The Ghanaian contingent amassed a record-breaking total of sixty-eight (68) medals, comprising nineteen (19) gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze, marking the nation’s most significant achievement to date.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 23, 2024, following the event’s conclusion, the President lauded the team’s performance.

He noted that their accomplishments have not only honoured Ghana but have also motivated a new cohort of athletes.

“To each and every member of the Ghanaian team, I commend you for your dedication, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence. Your excellent achievements have not only brought glory to our nation but have also inspired a new generation of sportspersons across our beloved country. You have showcased the best of Ghana to the world.”

President Akufo-Addo expressed gratitude to the team and the citizens for their faith in the government and for disregarding the sceptics who advocated for the games’ cancellation.

“To the people of Ghana, I thank you for believing in the ability of the Government to host the Games, for the first time in our history. I am also grateful that you did not listen to the naysayers who doubted our nation’s resolve, and urged us to cancel the games,” he stated.

He reiterated his pledge to leverage sports as an instrument for national advancement and cohesion.

“As we bask in the glory of this unprecedented success, let us also reaffirm our commitment to promoting sports as a tool for national development and unity. Together, we can harness the power of sports to build a stronger, healthier, and more prosperous Ghana for generations to come.”

