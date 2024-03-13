Africa’s most decorated dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, was the headline performer at the 2023 Africa Games closing ceremony put together by the African Union.

The internationally acclaimed artiste left the crowd yearning for more after putting on a spectacular 10-song set performance at the fully-packed 20,000-capacity University of Ghana Sports Stadium in Accra to close out this year’s continental multi-sport event held in Ghana.

Running through songs such as “Manodzi,” “Kpokeke,” “Higher,” “Activate,” “Therapy,” “Overlord,” “Bawasaba,” “Apotheke,” and “Into the Future,” he brought his vibrant vibes and signature sound of afrobeat, reggae, and dancehall to the stadium, creating an unforgettable spectacle that thrilled fans at the stadium and those who watched from home.

The peak of his unflinching performance was when together with Nigerian artiste ODUMODUBLVCK, performed their unreleased single “Ekelebe.”

A household name across the African region and credited as the creator and driving force behind Afrodancehall’s ascent to global prominence, the multi-award-winning singer, songwriter, and performer has become a global phenomenon, entertaining colossal audiences in Africa, the United States, Europe, and beyond.

While he has published massive global hits with “Into the Future,” “Activate,” and “Shuga,” as well as scoring success on bigger stages, his career took a major step up by playing to this substantial audience at the 2023 African Games closing ceremony.

Elsewhere, Stonebwoy was crowned the “Best African Dancehall Entertainer” at the recently concluded 41st International Reggae & World Music Awards 2024 held in Jamaica, just before his performance at the Africa Games closing ceremony.

This accolade adds to his impressive collection of previous IRAWMA wins, including “Most Promising Artiste” in 2016 and “Best African Dancehall Entertainer” in 2020.