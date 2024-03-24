After a thrilling three weeks of big highs and barely any lows, hearts were crashed, dreams were made, and smiles were seen as wide as the ocean and medals, tons of them won by athletes for self and national pride.

One could not have asked for a better African Games tournament as curtains draw down in style with a spectacular closing ceremony at the University of Ghana.

At the end of the tournament, Team Ghana picked up over 65 medals; of which 19 were gold.

The highlights of Ghana’s impressive display came when on Friday, March 22, 2024, the country picked up nine medals of which eight were gold.

The likes of Rose Yeboah (high jump), Joseph Paul Amoah (200m), Evans Cadman Yamoah (high jump), and Samuel Takyi (boxing) all picked up gold medals, hoisting high the flag of Ghana.

These extraordinary feet saw Cadman Yamoah beat his personal best, jumping a new high of 2.23m in the men’s high jump event.

William Amponsah became the first Ghanaian to win a medal for the country in the men’s half-marathon in the history of the African Games as he ran a time of one hour, five minutes, and 13 seconds. He finished second behind Eritrean sprinter, Samson Amare.

Despite the incredible achievements of the Ghanaian athletics team, none of their time qualified them for athletics and will have to participate in other global events to be able to meet the standard times to gain entry to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Ghana’s men’s and women’s football teams set a new record by winning gold medals in the same African Games event.

Top musical performances were on display at the University of Ghana Stadium, with Ghana’s very own Livingston Satekla aka Stonebwoy shutting the place with back-to-back hit songs.

In a festivity of dancing, cheering, and speeches, the Chairman of the Local Organization Committee for the Games, Dr. Kwaku Ofosu Asare had this to say when addressing the crowd.

The Minister for Youth and Sports in Ghana, Mustapha Ussif, expressed his delight in the performance of the Ghanaian athletes at the tournament.

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo in his address thanked the continent for coming to join the festival and says he believes it is an embodiment of the friendship shared among the rest of the continent.