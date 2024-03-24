Franklin Cudjoe, the founder and CEO of IMANI Africa, has called on Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame to render an unqualified apology to the people of SALL for failing to seek justice for them.

It would be recalled that during the 2020 polls, eligible voters within areas in the newly created district; namely Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe, and Lolobi (SALL) were only allowed to take part in the presidential election but could not vote in the parliamentary election because a constituency had not been created for them.

The residents took the matter to court demanding the enforcement of their fundamental human right to vote.

After a Ho High Court granted an interim injunction restraining the Electoral Commission from gazetting the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) John Peter Amewu as the Member of Parliament (MP) elect for Hohoe, Godfred Dame who at the time was the Deputy Attorney General, led the State to subsequently file a motion at the Supreme Court to fight the injunction which he succeeded.

In a Facebook post, Mr Cudjoe called on the Attorney-General to apologize to SALL citizens for what he termed as a dereliction of duty in seeking justice for the 30,000 citizens.

He emphasized the need for Godfred Yeboah Dame to be sorry for defending the state against disenfranchised SALL citizens and offering no dignified advice to the presidency on resolving the debacle.

“On behalf of the disenfranchised people of SALL, I call on the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to render an unqualified apology for his dereliction of duty in seeking justice for the 30,000 citizens of SALL that were callously prevented from the last Parliamentary elections.

“Indeed he should be sorry for defending the state against disenfranchised SALL citizens and offering no dignified advice to the presidency on resolving the debacle.”

Read below the post by Franklin Cudjoe

On behalf of the disenfranchised people of SALL, I call on the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice to render an unqualified apology for his dereliction of duty in seeking justice for the 30,000 citizens of SALL that were callously prevented from the last Parliamentary elections.

Indeed he should be sorry for defending the state against disenfranchised SALL citizens and offering no dignified advice to the presidency on resolving the debacle.

Failing to render an apology and taking Honorable steps towards redeeming his government’s disturbing image as carefree and wicked hatred for SALL citizens would render his legacy as one that promoted the greatest illiberalism and disunity.

——-

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital