President Nana Akufo-Addo has expressed satisfaction over the conclusion of the 2023 All African Games, asserting that those who called for the event’s postponement have been proven wrong.

In his congratulatory message to Ghanaians following the conclusion of the games, President Akufo-Addo extended gratitude to the nation for its unwavering support and trust in the government’s capability to host the historic event.

He particularly commended Ghanaians for disregarding the calls from John Dramani Mahama, the former president and flagbearer of the NDC, who had urged for the games’ cancellation a few months prior.

“To the people of Ghana, I thank you for believing in the ability of the Government to host the games, the first in our history. I am also grateful that you did not listen to the naysayers who doubted our nation’s resolve, and urged us to cancel the games,” parts of his statement read.

It will be recalled that former President John Dramani Mahama, called on the government to pull out of hosting the 2023 All African Games which was expected to take off in August 2023 in Ghana.

According to Mahama, it was not advisable to commit resources to host the multi-sport event with the current economic conditions the country is facing.

President Akufo-Addo also conveyed his heartfelt congratulations to the Ghanaian athletes who participated in the 13th African Games held in Accra.

The Ghanaian contingent amassed a record-breaking total of sixty-eight (68) medals, comprising nineteen (19) gold, twenty-nine (29) silver, and twenty (20) bronze, marking the nation’s most significant achievement to date.

In a statement issued on Saturday, March 23, 2024, following the event’s conclusion, the President lauded the team’s performance.

He noted that their accomplishments have not only honoured Ghana but have also motivated a new cohort of athletes.

“To each and every member of the Ghanaian team, I commend you for your dedication, perseverance and unwavering commitment to excellence. Your excellent achievements have not only brought glory to our nation but have also inspired a new generation of sportspersons across our beloved country. You have showcased the best of Ghana to the world.”