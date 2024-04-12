In a concerning case that has stirred public outrage, a 12-year-old girl allegedly married to a 63-year-old Ga priest has been located by the Ghana Police Service in Nungua, and placed under police protection.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the Gborbu Wulomo, faced backlash when a video of him marrying the 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, appeared online.

The traditional marriage ceremony, occurred on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Gborbu Wulomo defended himself by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.

But the Police in a brief statement noted that prompt action has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the young girl and her mother, who are currently under police protection.

The Ghana Police Service added that in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare, have initiated measures to provide the necessary support and assistance to the girl during this challenging time.

The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has condemned the marriage ceremony between the 63-year-old Ga priest and a 12-year-old girl.

In a statement dated April 1, 2024, the Paediatric Society of Ghana noted, “The Paediatric Society of Ghana (PSG) has observed with great distress the discourse on various media platforms on a report of a Child Marriage in Accra.

“The PSG strongly condemns any act or perception or facilitation of Child Marriage. On the right to

refuse betrothal and marriage, The Children’s Act, 1998 states: No person shall force a child (age less than 18 years) to be betrothed, to be the subject of a dowry transaction or to be married.”

But the GaDangme Council has clarified that the relationship between a traditional ga priest and the 12-year-old girl is just a betrothal and not a marriage.

The Council, in a statement signed and issued by its President, Ayikoi Otoo on Monday, April 1, said it had engaged with Gborbu Wulomo and some of his elders.

It is “important to clarify that the traditional ruler has stated that the relationship with the underage girl is a betrothal and not a marriage. This distinction to us has altered the legal implications.”

“We are inclined to side with the Gborbu Wulomo since the original reportage made the point that there was another ceremony that awaited the girl to purify and prepare her for procreation.”