The GaDangme Council has clarified that the relationship between a traditional ga priest and the 12-year-old girl is just a betrothal and not a marriage.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII, the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, received criticism when a video surfaced online showing him in a marriage ceremony with a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo.

The traditional ceremony, which attracted attention, took place on Saturday, March 30, 2024, in Nungua.

Gborbu Wulomo defended his actions by stating that the girl would not be expected to fulfil marital duties.

The Council, in a statement signed and issued by its President, Ayikoi Otoo on Monday, April 1, said it had engaged with Gborbu Wulomo and some of his elders.

It is “important to clarify that the traditional ruler has stated that the relationship with the underage girl is a betrothal and not a marriage. This distinction to us has altered the legal implications.”

“We are inclined to side with the Gborbu Wulomo since the original reportage made the point that there was another ceremony that awaited the girl to purify and prepare her for procreation.”

The Council acknowledged that while betrothal could involve an underage person, it does not permit the person to start having a sexual relationship with such a child, thereby putting her education at risk and even endangering a difficult childbirth since her organs are not properly developed.

The Council urged Gborbu Wulomo to address the issue, alleviate the concerns surrounding the betrothal, and ensure that the girl’s well-being and rights are safeguarded, and that her best interests, such as her education, are prioritized throughout the engagement process.

“She should continue her education until she reaches the legal age of marriage, and even marriage should not disrupt her education if she is still willing to continue.”

“The GaDangme Council also urges the parents of the child to keep an eye on her and let her understand that notwithstanding the betrothal demanded by custom, she is still a child and entitled to enjoy life and engage in youthful activities like all others of her age,” it stated.

