The flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged political actors to consider their actions carefully as the 2024 polls approach.

He emphasized that political differences should not result in loss of lives.

There has been a heated exchange between the two main political parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Bryan Acheampong, the Minister of Agric, has insisted that the NPP will not hand over power to the NDC.

Salam Mustapha, the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, declared their determination to win the elections by hook or crook. In response, Opare Ansah Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the NDC, issued a warning to Bryan Acheampong.

“We are prepared to respond aggressively to any misbehaviour by an election officer or an agent of this failed ruling government who attempts to thwart the will of the people on December 7, 2024. No one should dare play games with the NDC and the people of Ghana,” he cautioned.

However, during the 13th Annual Night of Power in the holy month of Ramadan at Parliament, Dr Bawumia, the NPP Flagbearer, highlighted the responsibility of political actors to ensure that properties and lives are not harmed during the elections.

“No property should be destroyed, and no relationship should be ruined because of differences in our political views. No single life should be lost because of the elections.”

“Allah has told us in Qur’an chapter 3 verse 26 that ‘Sovereignty and power belongs to Allah. He gives sovereignty and power to whom He wills.

“The Christian faith similarly shares the same view. So, it is important for all of us to go about the electoral process peacefully, knowing that we cause confusion and mayhem in vain because God will always prevail.”

