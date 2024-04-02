George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has boldly declared that the party will ensure that John Dramani Mahama is elected president in the upcoming 2024 elections.

In an interview on Asempa FM on April 2, 2024, Opare Addo stated, “We will get President Mahama elected at all costs come 7th December 2024.”

Further elaborating on the party’s strategy, Addo underscored their intention to pursue lawful means to garner support for Mahama, facilitating his return to the highest office.

“I said it, at all costs and I emphasise and the emphasis is mine that at all costs, come December 7, 2024, Mahama will be elected as the president of this country. Everything that we must legally see to it that the Ghanaian voter goes out there and votes for John Mahama, we will do and tailor-guide the process.

“When I say tailor-guide when the campaign starts till the day we vote, you will see a campaign you have never seen before coming from the NDC. This time around the voter is different and every voter wants to be treated as an individual and that is the kind of campaign the NDC will be running this 2024 elections. We will treat the voter as king and we will give the voter a message that resonates with him based on his needs,” he stated.

The NDC national organiser added that during the election on December 7, they will ensure that they protect each vote to ensure that the party is not cheated to favour the NPP.

“We will make sure that competent people are at the polling station and we will make sure that electoral officers do their work as expected because we will make sure that the right things are done.

“I have said this before, and forgive me, no man born of a woman should think that in 2024, on the 7th day of December, because he has the power to change the mandate of the people, it will not happen” he stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital