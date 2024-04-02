Investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas has firmly denied any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from the former President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kwesi Nyantakyi, to halt the release of the Number12 documentary, which spotlighted corrupt practices within Ghanaian football.

Mr Nyantakyi has revealed that he paid $100,000 to Anas in an attempt to prevent the release of the incriminating video.

In a conversation with Onua TV on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, Mr Nyantakyi disclosed that Anas had requested $150,000 from him to suppress the video.

However, Mr Nyantakyi, who was unable to fulfil the full amount, managed to afford $100,000, which eventually led to the release of the damning footage.

He criticised Anas, alleging that despite his image as an anti-corruption crusader, he was motivated by financial gain. Mr Nyantakyi characterised the situation as blackmail and confessed to paying $100,000.

Despite Mr Nyantakyi’s attempts to recover the money after the video’s release, he claimed that the repayment was delayed and provided in instalments.

But Tiger Eye P.I in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 2, categorically dismissed the allegations.

“Tiger Eye P.I. and Anas Aremeyaw Anas categorically deny any involvement in soliciting or accepting bribes from Kwesi Nyantakyi prior to the publication of the documentary. The core mission of Tiger Eye and Anas is to expose and confront corruption, making the notion of shielding corrupt individuals utterly preposterous given the extensive resources and efforts invested in producing such exposés.”

“It should be noted that neither Tiger Eye P.I. nor Anas Aremeyaw Anas engaged the services of a lawyer named Kwame Gyan from the University of Ghana. At all material times, including before, during, and after the production of the Number12 documentary, Tiger Eye and Anas have exclusively retained the legal representation of CromwellGray LLP, situated in Cantonments, Accra. CromwellGray LLP has consistently acted as legal counsel for Anas in matters relating to litigation initiated by or against journalistic publications involving Anas.”

Tiger Eye P.I. emphatically stated that any alleged criminal arrangement between Mr Nyantakyi and any supposed lawyer remained strictly between Mr Nyantakyi and the alleged recipient.

“Tiger Eye P.I. firmly denies any involvement or knowledge of such activities. Should Mr. Nyantakyi’s claims hold substance, we challenge him to pursue legal action against Lawyer Kwame Gyan, including lodging a petition with the General Legal Council, to substantiate his allegations,” it added.

It said that Mr Nyantakyi’s belief that such a valuable exposé, which had been widely advertised by BBC, could be shelved by merely ‘paying’ a $100,000 bribe was not only surprising but also indicative of naivety.

“Tiger Eye underscores its robust internal mechanisms in place, making it difficult for any individual to alter or suppress an investigation,” it added.

It also pointed out that Mr Nyantakyi, by his admission, was a confessed bribe-giver, and a bribe-taker for attempting to bribe his way out of a thorough investigation into his conduct.

“Per his confessed bribery attempt, Mr Nyantakyi has proven that the life-ban from taking part in any kind of football-related activity at national and international level for conflict of interest and bribery offences provided for by FIFA Code of Ethics (FCE) was justified,” it added.