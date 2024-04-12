The Government has admitted that 67 entries were mistakenly included on the list of projects featured on the performance tracker following its launch.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Information expressed appreciation for the significant interest shown by citizens in the tracker.

Performance Tracker update Following the successful launch of the Performance Tracker, the Government expresses gratitude for the remarkable interest and scrutiny from citizens. — Performance Tracker 2.0 (@PerfTrackergh) April 11, 2024

The Performance Tracker, introduced by the government on Wednesday, April 10, aims to promote transparency and accountability in the implementation of infrastructure projects nationwide.

During the launch, the Minister of Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, emphasized its role in enhancing transparency and accountability in infrastructure projects across the country.

He noted that the tracker addresses long-standing concerns regarding the accuracy and reliability of project presentations, particularly regarding the use of artist’s impressions to depict outcomes.

Furthermore, the tracker currently showcases over 13,000 projects nationwide.

The MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi highlighted that the tracker represents an upgraded version of the previously introduced Delivery Tracker by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia in 2020, underscoring its significance in tracking the progress of various projects across the nation.