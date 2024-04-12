Nigerian crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, known popularly as Bobrisky, has been sentenced to six months in prison on Friday, April 12 for mutilation of the Naira notes.

Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court in Lagos handed down the sentence.

The controversial crossdresser was originally arraigned on April 5, 2024, by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a six-count charge that included money laundering alongside mutilation of the Naira notes

The money laundering charges were dropped, and Bobrisky confessed to the Naira abuse charges.

Bobrisky was initially remanded in EFCC detention in Lagos for judgment on April 9, but the court had to adjourn due to the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission posted the sentencing on their X, formerly Twitter.

Lagos Court Jails Bobrisky Six Months for Naira Abuse Justice Abimbola Awogboro of the Federal High Court, sitting in Ikoyi, Lagos, on Friday, April 12, 2024, sentenced Idris Okuneye, a.k.a Bobrisky, to six months imprisonment over mutilation of the Naira notes. He was… pic.twitter.com/g8pSJ0DYNx — EFCC Nigeria (@officialEFCC) April 12, 2024

