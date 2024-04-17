The Education Ministry has disclosed plans to improve access to education in the Northern part of the country.

Data from the ministry shows, that out of 100 students who graduated from Junior High School in the Northern regions, ninety-five have been enrolled in Senior High Schools, signifying a surge of profound social transformation within the region.

These revelations were made by the Education Minister, Dr. Osei Adutwum during a Public Lecture at the University of Media Arts and Communication, themed, “Education for Development and Social Change: Opportunities and Prospects in TVET and Stem”.

He said, “Out of every hundred students who graduate from junior high school in the Northern region, 95 out of 100 students graduating from the Northern region are in high school this year. North East, 94 out of 100, Savannah is 94 out of 100, Upper East 92 out of 100, and Upper West is 89 out of 100.

“So, the Northern region tops the chat. Something is going on about social transformation. The history of our North will be different ten years from now when the vast majority of the children from there are getting secondary education.”

The Volta Region, however, recorded a decrease in the number of Junior High School students who transitioned into Senior High School, as revealed by the Minister.

Meanwhile, Dr. Adutwum expressed concern regarding the limited representation of natives from the Central Region in accessing senior high school education.

He highlighted that the majority of students in SHSs in the Central Region hail from Accra, hence the need for stakeholders to reassess strategies to address and rectify the disparity.

“They see all the high-performing high schools, most of them are in the Central Region but what they do not understand is that it is not attended by the indigenes of the Central Region. Our children from Greater Accra populate those schools.

“So, when we are looking at the impact of education on social transformation, we have to begin to look at how do we track the people who actually live there and their trajectory upwards?” he asked.

The Minister for Education highlighted STEM and TVET education as critical for national development and the key role of communication in advancing public acceptance, support, and commitment to STEM and TVET education in Ghana.

