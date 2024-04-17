The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, has filed his nomination at the Electoral Commission’s (EC) office to contest the upcoming by-election as an Independent Candidate.

His decision is fueled by what he perceives as the reluctance of the national leadership of the NPP to address crucial concerns regarding the existing delegates album, which he believes undermines party integrity and fairness.

Speaking to the media, the former MP outlined his concerns and expressed optimism in winning the Ejisu by-election.

The former MP dismissed claims of betraying the NPP, indicating that the party has been unfair to him.

The former MP highlighted that he will only consider rejoining the party in future if things are done right, stating that he will accept defeat if he loses.

“I’m a civil engineer I work, I’m not going to Parliament because I want money. If I want money I won’t go, I want to go to Parliament because I want to help my people the way I started and want to continue, it’s not about money. If I lose, I don’t care, but my people want me to continue with the good work I did, that is why they are calling for me. If I lose, there’s no problem, I will not quarrel with anybody.

“And I believe if they also lose, they will not quarrel with anybody, it’s elections. The people will decide, I’m not thinking of it not until they change the way they go about things, until things are put right.”

Meanwhile, the Ashanti Regional chairman for NPP, Bernard Antwi-Boasiako says the former MP is being disloyal to the party despite the benefits he has had, questioning if the NDC is behind the former MP’s decision.

“Why don’t you want to follow the party? Is it NDC people who are pushing you? We’re going to go deep into it. NPP has helped you and you cannot be disloyal to this party. John Kumah beat him, Kwabena Boateng will beat him, we’re a strong party, development is what the Ejisu people want.”

