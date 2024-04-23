The Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) has strongly criticised the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) for its failure to issue a load-shedding timetable amid the escalating power outages known as ‘dumsor’.

In a press briefing, Kodzo Yaotse, ACEP’s Policy Lead for Petroleum and Conventional Energy, condemned ECG’s apparent incompetence, attributing it to the company’s monopoly in the power distribution sector.

“They [ECG] are just lucky that they have a monopoly over the service that they provide for us. If there was competition in the distribution of power in this country, I am sure ECG would have lost all of its customers by now to a more efficient and competent power supplier.

“To the extent that ECG is exhibiting some regulatory recalcitrance and also with the blessing of the Energy Minister, who is a politician by the way and would never want to admit that we are in this fix, we may not see a timetable until we are able to isolate the political management of ECG from the technical management of ECG.”

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital