Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, the Minister of Education, has praised the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy for its inclusivity, which guarantees educational opportunities for all students.

At an event named “The Free SHS Story” in Accra on Tuesday, he underscored the policy’s role in providing educational support to enhance student learning.

Dr Adutwum stressed that the policy fosters fairness, ensuring that no child is left behind, and has resulted in the highest student enrollment in more than ten years.

“No longer are we going to implement cut-off in this country. No student can be cut off from opportunity…When they come, we will hold their hands and help them. ”

“And one day those students will tell a better story of the Free secondary education,” he stated.

