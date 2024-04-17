Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister for Works and Housing, has outlined the government’s efforts to address Ghana’s housing deficit through the construction of unit homes.

In an interview on the Point of View on Citi TV with Bernard Avle, the former Information Minister detailed the unit homes being developed under the Affordable Housing Project.

Oppong Nkrumah mentioned that they are expediting the construction of 8,000-unit homes in Pokuase and 320 homes in Tesano, specifically for security services.

“We’ve got 8,000 units in Pokuase that we’re working on. What I have instituted is having meetings with the developers and coordinators every two weeks, and I’m on site every month. I have done one site visit already, we have agreed that I will be there every month so that we can push it some more.

“That is 8,000 of the 10,000. We’re fast-tracking work on about 320 homes in Tesano designated for security services and I have given them by June for us to be able to hand it over to the security services.”

The MP for Ofoase-Ayirebi also reaffirmed the government’s commitment to complete 325 homes initiated during the term of former President J.A Kufuor.

“Koforidua has about 325 homes from [former] President J. A Kufuor’s initiative that are still outstanding and it’s still there, dilapidating, we’re currently going through a process with the State Housing Company. Where we can bring on board the private sector that can fund the completion of those projects. And then put them off onto the market. Just Friday, I will be in Kumasi, we just want to hand over 30 units that we just completed.”

He expressed his hope to establish a policy framework that will serve as a guide for future ministers.

“We don’t expect to finish or build 1.8 million homes today, but my target is that we can deliver a policy framework acceptable to the cabinet and parliament so that ministers under me can then pick it and turn because the blueprint would have been laid.”

