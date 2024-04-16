Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Dramani Mahama, has labelled the current administration, led by President Nana Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, as the “biggest political scam” in Ghana’s history.

He further urged Ghanaians to make informed decisions in the upcoming elections on December 7, 2024.

The former President expressed these views during his “Building the Ghana We Want” tour in Nalerigu, North East Region, on Tuesday, April 16.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer questioned whether anyone would vote for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) after enduring over seven years of severe hardship.

“Akufo-Addo/Bawumia administration is the biggest political scam in the history of the 4th republic. Ghanaians are called upon again on 7th December 2024 to exercise their mandate and make a choice. And after what we have gone through in 7 and a half years, it surprises me [that] anybody will still go to the ballot box and say he’s going to vote for NPP again,” he said.

He further added, “Maybe those who have made money under this government, yes, they will go and vote again. But I know that the majority of Ghanaians have seen a reversal in the quality of their lives, in these seven and a half years.”