Abraham Amaliba, the Director of Conflict Resolution of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) will be the most impacted by the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), a collaboration between Alan Kyerematen and Abu Sakara.

Mr Kyerematen, an independent presidential candidate, has formed a strategic partnership with the National Interest Movement, led by Dr Abu Sakara, a former flagbearer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP).

This partnership, known as the ‘Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC),’ was announced in a statement on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

The statement from Mr Kyerematen detailed the objectives of the Alliance, which is set to officially launch on Wednesday, April 17. The ARC’s main objective is to unite Ghanaians from various backgrounds, with a special focus on youth and women, to elect Ghana’s first independent presidential candidate.

In an interview with TV3, Mr Amaliba suggested that the NPP would be the party most affected by this alliance, given that Mr Kyerematen, a key figure in the alliance, is a former stalwart of the party.

“This alliance, if it is going to hurt at all, it will be the NPP because the chief person came from the NPP,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Sakara says the statement announcing the conclusion of an agreement that will form the basis of the Alliance championed by the Movement for Change (M4C) in partnership with his Movement was premature.

In a press release, Dr Sakara noted that the premature statement ” was occasioned by factors beyond our control that had to be curbed before the perpetrators pursued their own narrative of the Alliance. Left alone the narrative may have not ended favourably for us.”

“It is to be expected that any attempt to forge a credible alternative based on mergers of entities with institutional structures and credible leaders will be resisted and sabotaged from within and without. The duopoly is not afraid of those playing “wanna be” Presidential candidates, they see them as talking heads without legs.”

