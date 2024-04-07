Nana Ohene Ntow, a prominent figure in Alan Kyerematen’s campaign, has lauded Kyerematen’s significant contributions to public service and leadership throughout his career.

Highlighting Kyerematen’s extensive impact both within and outside politics, Ohene Ntow emphasized the former trade minister’s substantial contributions to the nation.

During an interview with Selorm Adonoo on Eyewitness News on April 5, 2024, Ohene Ntow responded to inquiries regarding Kyerematen’s prospects in the upcoming elections, particularly compared to past independent candidates.

He asserted that Kyerematen’s leadership and dedication set him apart from his predecessors.

Addressing the issue of Kyerematen’s candidacy as an independent, Ntow emphasized the former Trade Minister’s exceptional qualifications as a politician, public servant, and international policy advisor on development. He underscored Kyerematen’s capacity for leadership, citing his distinguished career trajectory.

Ntow elaborated on Kyerematen’s professional background, noting his early career achievements such as being one of the youngest managers at UAC, a prestigious international company known for its high standards in corporate culture, governance, management, and leadership.

“We are talking about the possibility, the chance and the probability. We should compare apples to apples. So you are comparing Alan as an independent candidate to previous independent candidates at least in the fourth republic; Joy, Kwasi Ndoum, Wereku Brobbey, and people like that. But I dare say with all humility Alan Kyerementen’s calibre as a politician and as a public servant, and an international policy advisor on development is unparalleled.

Furthermore, Ntow highlighted Kyerematen’s ventures into management consulting and entrepreneurship development, including initiatives supported by the UN.

He emphasized Kyerematen’s instrumental role in fostering entrepreneurship in Ghana and his contribution to developing numerous successful businesses, some of which have grown into multibillion-dollar enterprises.