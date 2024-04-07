The Leadership of the National Democratic Party (NDP) says presenting a candidate for the upcoming Ejisu by-election is currently not a priority to the party.

Speaking during a press engagement, General Secretary for the NDP, Alhaji Frimpong intimated that the party was still putting things together ahead of the 2024 general election and would consider the race if the regional unit deemed it necessary.

“This has come as a piece of news to us, and that is why we’re still meeting. There’s also an IPAC meeting on the 9th of April, so between now and the meeting with IPAC, we will decide if the regional body demands it. However, this is not a priority”. He indicated.

Alhaji Frimpong also called on political parties to concentrate on communal inclusivity and participation in governance.

According to him, this allows members of the community to contribute brilliant ideas for societal development.

“Systematically our own elected legislators have conspired to stifle inclusion and participation of the people in governance, leaving governance very opaque to the detriment of development. In the election year, all discourse is centered on party manifestos and infrastructure”.

“Political parties tend to build walls around themselves to the exclusion of potent ideas and innovation, rather than shallow manifestos. Political parties must concentrate on inclusivity and participation in governance as the surest means to protect the public purse”. He stated.

The party also hinted at plans to release an effective road map in the coming months ahead of the 2024 general elections.

