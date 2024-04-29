The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, says he is not surprised at the High Court’s dismissal of an application seeking to force President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to receive the anti-LGBTQ bill approved by Parliament.

The court’s ruling came in response to a judicial review application filed by the South Dayi MP, Nelson-Rockson Dafeamekpor.

Mr. Dafeamekpor sought to get the court to exercise the powers of mandamus, urging Parliament to transmit the bill and compelling the President to accept it for consideration.

However, the Attorney General opposed the application, arguing that granting the request would overstep the High Court’s powers.

Justice Ellen Lordina Serwaa Mireku, presiding over the matter, noted that pending applications at the Supreme Court made it inappropriate to grant the instant application.

In a post on Monday, the Ningo-Prampram MP asserted that the verdict was predetermined by the President, the Attorney-General’s Office, and the judiciary.

He dared them to challenge him, reminding the President of their meeting in his office on Monday, April 22.

“I am not surprised at this ruling. It is a contrived verdict predetermined between @NAkufoAddo, the Attorney-General’s Office, and the Judiciary. I dare them to challenge me on this. The President should remember the meeting in his office on Monday, 22nd April. Enough of the codswallop, Mr. President! 🦁😡🇬🇭,” he stated.

