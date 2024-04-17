Yaw Buaben Asamoa, a key member of the Movement for Change (M4C), has announced that Alan Kyerematen has received the endorsement of the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC) as the presidential candidate for the upcoming December elections.

The ARC, which was inaugurated in Accra on Wednesday, April 17, 2024, aims to unite a variety of existing major political entities, movements, and individuals. These groups will collaborate closely to participate in the 2024 general elections.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Wednesday, Mr Asamoa clarified that while Mr Kyerematen will be the candidate of the alliance, he will campaign in his capacity as the leader and founder of the M4C.

He further stated that the alliance is open to everyone interested in moving beyond the duopoly of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He added that political entities, movements, and individuals who join the alliance would retain their identities.

“The Alliance has endorsed Mr Alan Kyerematen as the presidential candidate. The ARC is a grouping and it is still open for many others to join…Nobody is losing their core identities, however, they all subscribe to the ideals of the ARC…Mr Kyerematen will be the candidate of the alliance but would campaign as the leader and founder for M4C,” he said.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital