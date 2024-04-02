OccupyGhana, a social and political pressure group, has urged the Attorney General to apprehend and prosecute individuals involved in the alleged marriage between the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, and the now-claimed 16-year-old Naa Yoomo Ayemuede, without fear or favour.

Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, the priest, conducted the traditional wedding ceremony with the girl on Saturday.

Footage and images from Saturday’s elaborate event, which was attended by a large number of community members, have been widely shared on social media, leading to a nationwide outcry among Ghanaians.

During the ceremony, a woman, speaking in the local Ga language, advised the girl to dress enticingly for her husband. They can also be heard guiding her to prepare for marital responsibilities and to use the gifted perfumes to increase her appeal to her husband.

These remarks have fueled public outrage, as they imply that the marriage was not merely ceremonial.

Critics are calling on authorities to dissolve the marriage and initiate an investigation into Mr Tsuru.

The Police, in a brief statement, noted that immediate action has been taken to ensure the safety and protection of the young girl and her mother, who are currently under police protection.

The Ghana Police Service further stated that, in collaboration with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare, measures have been initiated to provide the necessary support and assistance to the girl during this difficult time.

As such, OccupyGhana, in a statement issued on Tuesday, April 2, also urged the Gender and Chieftaincy Ministries to eradicate the practice.

“While acknowledging the press statement from the Ghana Police that they have identified the girl and are investigating the matter, OccupyGhana calls on the Attorney-General to arrest and prosecute without fear or favour not only the direct perpetrators but also all whose conspiracy and abetment have facilitated this offence.”

“We call on the Gender, Children and Social Protection, and the Chieftaincy ministries to do a better job and rooting out this tasteless practice. Children are our future and protecting them should be a paramount aim for our whole society,” it stated.