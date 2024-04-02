The Minister of Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has highlighted the intricate challenge of harmonizing traditional practices with national statutes.

During an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, the minister emphasized the complexities inherent in balancing tradition and the law.

Mr Asamoah Boateng elaborated that the current situation involves navigating through grey areas where tradition and legal frameworks intersect.

He further stated that his office is actively engaging with all relevant parties to facilitate a resolution to the matter.

“When tradition clashes with statutes, then we have to unravel it to ensure that the state is run to the best of peace of tranquillity. So we have to understand each other but there are areas which are gray areas and I think this is where my job comes in as a minister for chieftaincy and religion.

“is a very complex area. It is to ensure that nobody falls foul of the law. If you fall foul to the law and it catches up with you then there is nothing anybody can do about it.

“I have done a lot of work… I am talking to the police, the interior minister, and ministers. We will get to the bottom at some point. As I speak to you now, the welfare of the child is secured; unfortunately, I can’t put it on air. But there are traditional areas that need to be understood well.

“My understanding is that we need to talk to the parties, the Wulormor, the Nugua Mantse and some elders which I have done today and I need to get back to my colleagues then we can take a position” he stated.

