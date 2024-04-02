George Opare Addo, the National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has confidently projected a significant win for the party’s flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, in the upcoming December 2024 elections.

According to him, the former president is going to secure 54% of the total votes. Speaking on Asempa FM, he stated that he is able to make this projection based on data and science.

“I am very comfortable and certain that come what may if Jesus doesn’t return by the 7th of December, I can tell you by the 8th or 9th that if we do our work right, before even they count the ballot, through the exit polls we should be able to predict what president Mahama is going home with.

“Per our analysis, nothing less than 54% is what John Mahama is going to get to win the election,” he stated.

He explained also that his confidence stems from the party’s strategic groundwork and voter engagement plans.

The NDC’s campaign strategy, according to George Opare Addo, will be unprecedented and tailored to treat every voter as an individual.

“We know the work we are coming to do and that work we have done so far and what we have in motion. So, we are very comfortable and confident about that.

“We will not also let complacency set in. We will leave no stone unturned, right from the polling station, before and after the exercise to make sure that the right things are done,” he stated.