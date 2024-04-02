The Member of Parliament for Tamale South Haruna Iddrisu has called on Muslims to look beyond religion and consider lesbianism and homosexuality as a cultural war.

On February 28, 2024, Parliament approved a bill criminalizing LGBTQ+ activities, encompassing their promotion, advocacy, and funding.

Individuals found in violation of this legislation could face imprisonment ranging from 6 months to 3 years, while those involved in promoting and sponsoring such activities may encounter a jail term between 3 to 5 years.

Despite passage of the Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, it is yet to be signed into law by the president.

The anti-gay bill has also been hit with two interlocutory injunction applications by private legal practitioner Richard Sky and Gender Activist Dr. Amanda Odoi.

Both Richard Dela Sky and Dr Odoi have independently filed lawsuits against the anti-gay bill, asking the court to prevent President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo from enacting the bill into law pointing out constitutional violations of homosexual rights.

Speaking to Muslim Umar at Akweteyman in Accra during Ifthar (fast-breaking evening meal during Ramadan) organised by the member of parliament for OkaiKoi North, Theresa Awuni, the former Minority leader noted that Ghana needs to be saved not only from economic hardships but a moral deficiency as well.

He explained that the practice of homosexuality is alien to the culture of Ghana and the promotion of same should be resisted.

“As Muslims when we hear LGBTQ, take it beyond religion and conceive it as a cultural war. That anybody who respects and admires the Ghanaian culture; the culture of Ghana, its honour and dignity, will do everything to preserve that honour and dignity. And in doing that will be to fight it and its promotion in Ghana.”, he stressed.

Haruna Iddrisu added “it is a cultural war and therefore we must conceive it as a cultural war and fight it as such.”

The Ifthar was attended by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama and some NDC Muslim members of parliament.

