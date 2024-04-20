The National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Salam Mustapha, has emphasized the anti-corruption credentials of the party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mustapha contends that Dr. Bawumia surpasses the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, in any anti-corruption assessment, highlighting his lack of association with corruption allegations as both a technocrat and a politician.

While asserting Dr. Bawumia’s unblemished record, Mustapha contrasts it with what he perceives as a different scenario for the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama.

Mustapha challenged anyone who alleged corruption against Dr Bawumia to provide evidence.

These remarks were made during an interview in the Ashanti Region as part of Mustapha’s National Youth Campaign tour of the region.

The tour aims to engage the NPP Youth Wing in preparation for the upcoming limited voter registration exercise organized by the Electoral Commission.

Additionally, it seeks to rally the youth of the region to support the NPP government in their pursuit of the “break the 8 agenda.”