Kofi Abrefa Afena, the spokesperson for the Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has rejected the call by Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of the Institute of Energy Security (IES), for the removal of his boss, in light of the current erratic power supply, popularly known as “dumsor” in Ghana.

Afena labeled the call as being “borne out of ignorance,” emphasizing that it’s inaccurate for Amoasi to claim that the minister is out of touch with reality.

“Dr. Prempeh is not the talk too much type but believes in results. Nana Amoasi has no idea the sleepless nights of the Minister aimed at addressing the current challenges,” Abrefa said in a statement.

Kofi Abrefa contends that the current challenges are being resolved, and soon the results will be visible for all to see.

“He [Amoasi] says the matter needs swift intervention, but I struggle to appreciate the logic in Amoasi’s position of removing the minister. When Kwabena Donkor resigned over the pervasive Dumsor under John Mahama, did it necessarily solve the matter? Amoasi should get serious. It is all about solutions. Dr. Prempeh continues to work with the technical people to find amicable solutions,” he added.

The Energy Minister’s spokesperson reiterated his boss’ quest for forbearance from the Ghanaian people as stakeholders continue to work assiduously to solve the temporary challenges.

Nana Amoasi VII had stated that the energy sector is currently lacking effective leadership.

He thus advocated for the appointment of a new leader to address the ongoing challenges.

The country has been grappling with frequent power outages in recent times, prompting widespread calls from Ghanaians for a structured timetable to manage these disruptions.

In an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Eyewitness News on Citi FM on Monday, April 22, Nana Amoasi VII expressed his dissatisfaction with the current Energy Minister’s performance, suggesting that he should be relieved of his duties due to his perceived unsuitability for the role.

He condemned the Minister’s alleged disrespect towards the concerns of Ghanaians, deeming it unacceptable and intolerable.

“Today the power sector or the energy sector appears shepherdless. You don’t see a leader who is standing up to the issues, accepting them as they are and seeking to address them while calling for cooperation from Ghanaians.

“We have been asking for a timetable for quite a long time. The PURC intervened as an arbiter between the utilities and consumers and asked the ECG to provide one unfortunately the Minister of Energy [tells] all of us including the PURC to produce a timetable if we need one and why we wish the country evil by asking for a load shedding timetable.”