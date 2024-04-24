Management of the Ho Technical University says it is unaware of recent attempts to rename the institution.

This comes after the Asogli State Chiefs strongly opposed a government proposal to rename the university after Dr. Ephriam Amu.

The decision, first revealed in February 2018, has been criticised by the Traditional Council for not consulting key stakeholders. On Monday, April 22, 2024, the council expressed profound disappointment with the government and the university’s governing council for moving forward with the renaming without involving major stakeholders, including the Asogli State Council, the land’s custodians.

The Asogli State Council described the decision as regrettable, ill-conceived, and disrespectful, as it did not take into account the views of those directly impacted.

On Tuesday, April 23, the university’s management confirmed receiving a letter dated April 20, 2024, addressed to the Vice-Chancellor and signed by the Secretary to the Asogli State Council on behalf of the Asogli State Council.

The management also noted that it had taken note of the press conference held by the traditional leaders before they presented their letter to the University.

However, it emphasised that it “is not aware of any recent attempts to rename the University.”

The management added that “The Vice-Chancellor has neither been invited to nor participated in any meeting or event regarding renaming of the University.”

It said the university has begun steps to engage with the Asogli Traditional Council to address any concerns about this issue in the interest of ensuring the peace and progress of Ho Technical University, the premier tertiary institution in the Volta Region.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital