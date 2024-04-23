Ghana’s Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, has appealed to Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to lend his support for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.

Speaking at the Asanteman Queen Mothers’ Day and Food Fair on Monday, April 22, 2024, in the Ashanti Region, Osei-Opare commended Otumfuo’s efforts in fostering greater female participation in governance within the Ashanti kingdom.

“During your reign as Asantehene, we have seen visible signs of more queen mothers being actively involved in the management of the Ashanti kingdom,” she noted. “Queen mothers are now allowed to attend Asanteman Council meetings, which is a deliberate effort to empower women.”

Acknowledging Otumfuo Osei Tutu II’s influential leadership style, Osei-Opare appealed to him to advocate for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill, currently under review in parliament.

“Nana, your leadership style not only inspires confidence but also sets a powerful example for the next generation of male leaders to follow,” Frema Opare said. “I therefore appeal to you, Otumfuo, to add your voice for the passage of the Affirmative Action Bill.”

Highlighting the significant representation of the Ashanti region in Parliament, Osei-Opare emphasised the potential impact of the monarch’s endorsement. “Nana, the Ashanti region has the highest number of MPs in Parliament, as compared to other regions, so your counsel can go a long way to ensure the passage of this Bill,” she added.

She also lauded Otumfuo Osei Tutu II for his remarkable 25 years on the Golden stool, touching on his pivotal role in restoring peace not only within Asanteman but across the nation. She commended the monarch’s investment in health, particularly the ‘heal Komfo Anokye Project’ and the renowned Otumfuo Educational Fund, which aids bright but underprivileged students.

Acknowledging the significant influence of Nana Konadu Yiadom III, Asantehemaa, Osei-Opare praised her for her open-heartedness and continuous support and counsel to all. She revealed her personal commitment to improving the Race Course market, naming it after the Asantehemaa, as a testament to her enduring inspiration.

She used the occasion to acknowledge the pivotal role of Queen Mothers in Ghana’s development, highlighting their contributions to tradition preservation and community advancement. She added that they have been critical agents in dispute resolution and their irreplaceable status as custodians of the Ashanti kingdom.