The Executive Director of the Devtraco Group, Joseph Aidoo Jr., surprised the Sales and Marketing team of the company with an all-expense paid trip to Mombasa, Kenya from April 2-7, 2024.

The trip was to reward the team for the remarkable achievement of selling out 80% of the company’s heralded new development, The Address. The team was treated to the attractions and splendid cuisine of one of Kenya’s most notable coastal cities.

The significant interest the public has shown in The Address can be attributed to its prime location at Roman Ridge, the variety of amenities provided, and Devtraco Plus’s reputation for projects that deliver the best living experience for residents and outstanding returns for investors.

The most recent of the developer’s luxury projects features three separate towers – a tower for vacation apartments; a tower with studio, 1-bedroom, 2-bedroom, duplex, and penthouse residential apartments with private pools; and a tower with hotel apartments to be managed by Aleph, an international hotel management company.

The address is designed to meet the needs of residents looking for peak luxury living in Accra as well as investors who want to take advantage of Accra’s popularity and attractiveness to tourists, business people from around the world, and the African diaspora.

Amenities include a private cinema, retail spaces, multipurpose sports court, gaming area, cocktail bar, miniature golf, kids play area, roof-top fitness centre, multiple infinity swimming pools, lounge area, and many more.

In addition, the Address is located not more than 10 minutes’ drive from some of the best schools, healthcare facilities, restaurants, and shopping centres in the capital. The Kotoka International Airport is also only 10 minutes’ drive away.

Apart from the 24-hour in-house security provided, the Roman Ridge Police Station and the Airport Police Station are just within reach of The Address.

Speaking about the 80% sell-out rate of The Address, the Executive Director thanked the Sales and Marketing team for their hard work.

He said, “The success of the Address is a testament to the research, planning and preparation that goes into the projects that Devtraco Plus undertakes. It is also a vote of confidence in the Devtraco Plus brand. The Sales and Marketing team have displayed an exemplary dedication to the cause of delivering our offering to customers, and I hope this trip expresses how grateful I am for their work.”

He also recommended that people endeavour to grab the remaining lots of The Address before it gets fully sold out. Interested parties can visit www.theaddress.devtracoplus.com or call +233 (0) 270 000 004.

Devtraco Plus, a subsidiary of Devtraco Group, has been dedicated to delivering new standards of living in the industry for 12 years. Other companies in the Devtraco Group include Fabrico Builders, Talis Property Management, Landmark Restaurants, and Devtraco Foundation.