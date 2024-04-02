The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, has suggested that Ghanaians who cannot afford a passport should refrain from applying.

She emphasized that passports are no longer the primary source of identification, and those without a need for them should not apply.

Addressing journalists, she said, “Today as we speak, we have the National Identification that is working very well, so that’s our primary source of identification. No longer the passport.

“And even those who have the National ID can travel into the country with it. So, then I’m asking humbly Ghanaians that please, if you do not need a passport and because you cannot afford it. Please, humbly, I’m asking you not to go for a passport because it’s no longer your primary source of identification.”

She expressed concern over the government’s subsidy of passport applications, indicating that the quality of services provided to Ghanaians may be compromised if the subsidy persists.

“If the government is subsidizing heavily, it’s difficult to provide any good services to Ghanaians.

She also assured that the ministry would cooperate if Parliament decides to review the passport fees.

“Fees come from the Parliament of Ghana. We make a presentation to them; we give them the bare facts of what it is. Parliament is aware of this and this document charges came from Parliament. If Parliament decides, we should go back, we will have to look at it, it is Parliament that has decided and we will go by it.”

She clarified that the increase in passport fees is not intended to financially burden Ghanaians.

The Ministry announced upward adjustments in its fees and charges for services effective Monday April 1, 2024.

The Ministry in a statement clarified that this decision aligns with the 2023 fees and charges regulations, L.I.2481.

The processing fee for an expedited 48-page passport now costs GHS800, while 32 page application is GHS700.

