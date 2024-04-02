The Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection has reiterated its commitment to liaise with the Ghana Police Service to probe the marriage of Gborbu Wulomo of Nungua, Nuumo Borketey Laweh Tsuru XXXIII, to an underage girl.

This traditional ceremony, which occurred on March 30, 2024, has caused public outrage in Ghana. There are calls for the arrest of the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo, who asserts that the girl will not be required to perform marital duties until she is 18.

The Gender Ministry in a statement dated April 2, 2024, said “The Ministry reiterates its commitment to work closely with the Ghana Police Service and all relevant stakeholders to conduct thorough investigations into the alleged child marriage while upholding our cultural values as a people within the parameters of law.

The ministry emphasized that the Social Welfare Department is diligently working to ensure the child’s best interest is prioritized.

“It is equally imperative at this point to prioritize the interest of Naa Okromo as required by our mandate.”

“Accordingly, the Social Welfare Department is working assiduously to ensure that the best interest of the child remains paramount in all procedures taken to bring finality to the matter.

The Ghana Police Service has confirmed that the girl and her mother are currently under police protection.

However, Rev Dr Daniel Nii Gyasi Ankrah, Director of Administration, Office of the Gborbu Wulomo-Shitse, cautioned that the police would face repercussions if anything happened to their queen.

Contrary to reports, the GaDangme traditional council asserts that the girl is 16 years old, and not 13.

